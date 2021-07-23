Irish Examiner view: Bezos's  space trip at expense of his staff

Questions about the ethical nature of the Amazon chief's flight are justified
Irish Examiner view: Bezos's  space trip at expense of his staff

The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos days before his launch into space from the Blue Origin spaceport about 25 miles outside of the West Texas town. AP Photo/Sean Murphy

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 06:48

Whatever about the ethics of travelling into space as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on the world below, what was most galling about billionaire Jeff Bezos’s vanity flight was what he said afterwards. He thanked every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because, as he put it, “you guys paid for all of this”.

Criticism of space travel is nothing new, but it is absolutely justified when the bill has been picked up — or forcibly paid for, more accurately — by Amazon workers worldwide. Those same workers have described 10-hour days and working conditions that place them under immense pressure. At the peak of the pandemic, they described a lack of social distancing and protective personal equipment at warehouses.

On the other side of the transaction, customers click their way to convenience shopping, understandably perhaps, but in the process doing untold damage to small traders.

Bezos’s space journey has been described as historic, but it is not: It is simply another example of the rich guy getting ahead at the expense of the little people.

Read More

Jeff Bezos blasts off on journey to edge of space

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Insurance industry must be fair if it wants fairness Irish Examiner view: Insurance industry must be fair if it wants fairness
Irish Examiner view: Death of Des O'Malley — a towering force in Irish politics Irish Examiner view: Death of Des O'Malley — a towering force in Irish politics
Germany Europe Floods Irish Examiner view: Floods serve as salutary lesson of extreme weather
amazonjeff bezosspace flight
Sineta Puspure 23/7/2021

Irish Examiner view: Sport is equal to the Olympic challenges

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices