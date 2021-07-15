Irish Examiner view: Troubles killings amnesty is alarming

The plan is also a cynical exercise. The confirmation by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis comes almost three weeks after the Irish and British governments announced “short and focused” talks with Northern Ireland’s political parties as well as with victims and survivors of the Troubles. The talks were announced jointly by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and the Northern Secretary after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin last month. The stated aim was to find “an agreed way forward” on how best to deal with legacy issues.