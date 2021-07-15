Irish Examiner view: Troubles killings amnesty is alarming

The British government’s plan to end all prosecutions for killings during the Troubles in Northern Ireland is an alarming decision. The move is intended to protect certain British military personnel. Little wonder that it was broadly welcomed by the retired British army chief, Richard Dannatt, who told the BBC that it provides “a mechanism whereby investigations can continue so that families who lost loved ones during the Troubles get to know what happened but without the fear of prosecution being held above the heads of military veterans”.

That was also the focus of prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, lamenting that “there are many members of the armed services who continue to face the threat of vexatious prosecutions well into their 70s, 80s, and later, and we’re finally bringing forward a solution to this problem”. However, it has wider consequences than this as it will also apply to paramilitaries.