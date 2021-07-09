Irish Examiner view: Own goals in a pandemic

Sport, as it always does, holds a mirror to society and its real core values. Its broadcasting contracts too. What is reflected is not always as inspirational as it might be.
Tokyo will be in a state of emergency when the Olympic Games begin on this day fortnight. The Japanese government made the hard decision to try to counter rising coronavirus rates.
The decision also overshadows the prospect of even limited numbers of Japanese spectators attending the games. All overseas fans were banned in April which will make these games unprecedented and probably a sterile spectacle.
England’s health advisors, already stressed by prime minister Boris Johnson’s premature relaxation of Covid rules, must fret about the huge crowds at the European Championships and Wimbledon — especially as the deepening Covid chaos in South Africa threatens the Lions’ tour in a way that seems to offer a prescient warning that can’t be ignored.
Should infection rates and variants continue to escalate as they are doing, history will show that the Danes were not the only ones to fall victim to own goals and poor decisions.