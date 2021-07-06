Irish Examiner view: Sooner or later we must learn to live with a persistent degree of Covid risk 

What happened at a disco in Dutch city of Enschede raises many questions
People wearing face coverings pass diners at outside tables in Kensington, London. We cannot ignore what happened in Enschede, Holland,  which suggests that we will have to, sooner or later, learn to live with a persistent degree of Covid risk.

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 08:32

Yesterday’s efforts by the hospitality industry to get Government approval for a roadmap to reopen indoor hospitality before the July 19 target date cannot have been helped by reports from the Dutch city of Enschede. That 180 people — so far — out of roughly 650 at a disco in the city tested positive for Covid-19, despite having to present a negative test or proof of vaccination, may also raise further questions around the resumption of international travel.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland wants to prepare for the expected resumption of non-essential international travel on July 19 and the prospect of a return of tourists. The Vintners Federation says pubs should reopen on July 19. Even the most sympathetic response to these difficulties cannot ignore the news from Enschede which suggests that we will have to, sooner or later, learn to live with a persistent degree of Covid risk.

That almost 70% of the population have had at least one dose of a vaccine makes that prospect less daunting than it might have been, as does the news that 800 pharmacies will offer vaccines to people aged 18 to 34.

Pharmacies have wait lists of thousands as younger cohorts scramble for Covid vaccines

