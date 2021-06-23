Irish Examiner view: New unionist leader means a clean slate

Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson is to become the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party five weeks after he was narrowly defeated by Edwin Poots in the race to succeed Arlene Foster.
Ms Foster’s leadership was brought to an unexpected end because elements within the DUP imagined her weak and too willing to compromise.
It may be tempting to respond with indifference to Mr Donaldson’s promotion but that would be, even if the DUP represents a shrinking minority, unwise.
Recent protests over the Northern Ireland Protocol show, or rather remind us all, that the old demons remain on call and can be stirred at will. They remind us of how the dying embers can be enflamed.
It is hard to imagine that Mr Donaldson would win a mandate in any constituency in the Republic but that is irrelevant.
He represents a rump of a community with legitimate needs and concerns. In that context, let us hope he proves a wise, prudent leader ready to work in a positive way will all others on this island.
If he is not, then the second century of Northern Ireland’s existence will begin as grimly as the first.