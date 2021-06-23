Irish Examiner view: New unionist leader means a clean slate

Jeffrey Donaldson represents a rump of a community with legitimate concerns
Irish Examiner view: New unionist leader means a clean slate

Jeffrey Donaldson.

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 08:55

Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson is to become the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party five weeks after he was narrowly defeated by Edwin Poots in the race to succeed Arlene Foster. 

Ms Foster’s leadership was brought to an unexpected end because elements within the DUP imagined her weak and too willing to compromise.

It may be tempting to respond with indifference to Mr Donaldson’s promotion but that would be, even if the DUP represents a shrinking minority, unwise.

Recent protests over the Northern Ireland Protocol show, or rather remind us all, that the old demons remain on call and can be stirred at will. They remind us of how the dying embers can be enflamed.

It is hard to imagine that Mr Donaldson would win a mandate in any constituency in the Republic but that is irrelevant. 

He represents a rump of a community with legitimate needs and concerns. In that context, let us hope he proves a wise, prudent leader ready to work in a positive way will all others on this island. 

If he is not, then the second century of Northern Ireland’s existence will begin as grimly as the first.

Read More

New DUP leader challenges UK Government to ‘step up and deal’ with NI Protocol

More in this section

Mink grown in fur farming. Irish Examiner view: A welcome ban on a cruel whim
Broadband research Irish Examiner view: Broadband rollout failures show ineptitude on grand scale
Irish Examiner view: Participate in elections to defeat intolerance Irish Examiner view: Participate in elections to defeat intolerance
#northern irelandperson: jeffrey donaldson
Heathrow stock

Irish Examiner view: Huge need to protect the public purse

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices