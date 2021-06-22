Irish Examiner view: Broadband rollout failures show ineptitude on grand scale

The pandemic has been blamed for many things, everything from expanding waistlines to building inflation undermining projects and long-fingering completion dates. It has also been blamed for reshaping airlines and lengthening already long queues for medical attention. There is a logic, and a scale, behind some of those unfortunate consequences.
However, there is neither logic nor even a smidgen of reality behind the fact that fewer than 900 premises out of 79,000 homes or businesses in Cork awaiting functioning highspeed broadband have been connected under the much-vaunted, multi-billion National Broadband Plan.
No matter how this gross inefficiency is dressed up, no matter how it is seen through the prism of the pandemic, this is a failure to manage an essential utility on a grand scale. It seems reasonable to wonder if the 871 premises "passed by the NBI high-speed broadband network in Carrigaline” would have achieved even that notional status had they not been in the constituency represented by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney.
In recent days Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested tax rates may need to be reviewed to keep, Europe's ever-more mobile workforce. That, unfortunately, confirms that Mr Varadkar's experience with Irish broadband is at best limited. Were he, like the tens of thousands working from home, subjected to the daily stress of sticky-tape broadband then tax rates would be the least of his problems. The understanding and assertiveness required to deliver this project might, at last, be found. The gross error of privatising broadband has been exacerbated by unimaginable commercial and political ineptitude and indifference.
What a lost opportunity.