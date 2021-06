The photographs from the unveiling of the ‘Shine with Pride’ mural on Camden Row in Dublin were colourful and celebratory. That is just how it should be as LGBTI+ young people from across Ireland engaged in a collaboration between artist collective Subset and Foróige to share their lived experiences of growing up in Ireland.

Foróige chief executive Seán Campbell said the mural, which marks Pride month, was a striking and powerful artwork showing the progress we, as a nation, have made in supporting LGBTI+ young people.