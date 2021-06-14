Irish Examiner view: Privacy of those in distress must be respected

It is encouraging to hear that Christian Eriksen, the Denmark midfielder, remains in a stable condition and has spoken to team-mates after he collapsed during his team’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.
The incident, however, raises an important question about privacy.
Despite the clear distress, the BBC continued to braodcast footage, showing close-up shots of fellow players and the footballer’s wife and their two children on the sidelines.
His team-mates formed a protective shield around him while fans looked on in horror.
The Ofcam code of broadcasting clearly states that broadcasters should not take, or broadcast, footage of people caught up in emergencies, even in a public place.
The availability of mobile phone footage in the aftermath of such emergencies has made viewers more demanding and perhaps has led us to think that it is all right to intrude on private misfortune.
It is not, and host broadcast Uefa has questions to answer on its coverage.