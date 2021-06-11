Irish Examiner view: Further law delays on surrogacy not justified

Yesterday, we saw yet again how Irish citizens feel obliged to speak publicly about their own intimate pain because the Government has failed to legislate. A couple went on national radio to describe the “long and arduous” journey they and other Irish parents face to have children, born through international surrogacy, recognised as their own.

The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill was drafted as long ago as 2017 but it has yet to be enacted. While the Government has said it is a priority, there is still no timeline for its passage through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

As it stands, however, the bill does not cover international surrogacy so the Irish couples who have had children born to them through surrogacy in the Ukraine, the US, Canada, and India are still left in a legal limbo.

The issues facing surrogate parents were highlighted during lockdown when a couple returning with their baby from the Ukraine had to go on television to be exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine under Covid-19 restrictions.

If there was a positive in that, it is that other couples are now willing to highlight the red tape and long wait involved in getting guardianship of their own children. As it stands, mothers who are not their children’s biological parents are granted guardianship only until the child is 18. There is no provision at all for the non-biological parent if a commissioning surrogate couple separates.

These couples have already had very challenging experiences. They have opted for surrogacy for a number of very difficult reasons, including cancer, miscarriages, failed IVF and illness, according to Irish Families Through Surrogacy, the non-profit association campaigning for children to have a legally recognised relationship with both parents.

Yet again, here is a charity stepping into a vacuum left by a government that has failed to legislate for the painful realities facing its citizens.

We have seen this so many times before, as campaigners fought tortuous battles to bring Irish legislation into line with the Ireland it governed. It is hard to believe, for instance, that children born out of marriage were deemed “illegitimate” until 1987. Homosexuality was not decriminalised until 1993.

At least we were global leaders when a referendum on equal marriage rights passed in 2015. Three years later, the Eighth Amendment was repealed allowing for abortion in Ireland, although there are still significant gaps in the provision of services. It is immaterial whether a person agrees with abortion or not; the point is that the State must respond legislatively to the reality on the ground.

The lived truth of the women affected by the Eighth Amendment informed the overwhelming 67% vote in

favour of repeal, but it should not have come to that. A government should be responsive to the needs of its citizens and legislate accordingly. And they must do so quickly. While any legislation needs to be carefully drafted, there is no justification in further delaying surrogacy legislation. How many more distressed parents will have to come forward before that happens?