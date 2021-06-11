Irish Examiner view: Biden's trip to Europe will have significant benefits for its partners

From an Irish perspective, US President Joe Biden’s week-long trip to Europe is, to quote Taoiseach Micheál Martin, “significant” because it has the potential to lead to an agreement that will address the ongoing difficulties in implementing Brexit and its effects on the Northern Ireland peace process.

The Taoiseach said the Government was heartened by President Biden’s consistency of approach on Northern Ireland and the protocol. It is also encouraging to have an American President so committed to honouring the terms of the Good Friday Agreement particularly when the man at the helm in the UK has shown a breath-taking disregard for international agreements.