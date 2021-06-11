Irish Examiner view: Biden's trip to Europe will have significant benefits for its partners

From an Irish perspective, US President Joe Biden’s week-long trip to Europe is, to quote Taoiseach Micheál Martin, “significant” because it has the potential to lead to an agreement that will address the ongoing difficulties in implementing Brexit and its effects on the Northern Ireland peace process.
The Taoiseach said the Government was heartened by President Biden’s consistency of approach on Northern Ireland and the protocol. It is also encouraging to have an American President so committed to honouring the terms of the Good Friday Agreement particularly when the man at the helm in the UK has shown a breath-taking disregard for international agreements.
Having Joe Biden on side is an enormous boon. Even if he is not coming to our shores on this occasion, when he does it will be a trip to cherish if it helps to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and the people of Northern Ireland.
All the same, his European trip will have wide-reaching benefits as it is intended to rally international allies after four erratic years from his predecessor Donald Trump. President Biden has said the trip is about realising America’s renewed commitment to its partners and meeting the challenges to democracy posed by autocratic powers.
He has spoken of ushering in a new era in the aftermath of a global pandemic and, now more than ever, let us hope that he can help do that.