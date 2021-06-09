Irish Examiner view: Return of fans is an important milestone 

The happy sound of turnstiles moving will return later this week as sport fans, albeit in limited numbers, breathe new life into the stadia that have been missing their presence for so long. The canned sounds of cheering crowds are a faint substitute for the real thing.

In the coming days, we will be reminded of the mutually beneficial relationship between players and their fans as spectators return to 16 pilot trial events. It is an important milestone in the ongoing easing of restrictions which has brought so much joy, in the main, to those who have embraced outdoor dining at cafes, restaurants, and pubs.