Irish Examiner view: Return of fans is an important milestone 

 There is every reason to hope capacity will increase over the summer
Republic of Ireland fans in the stands during the international friendly match at Szusza Ferenc Stadium, Budapest. Picture: Trenka Atilla/PA Wire.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 07:56

The happy sound of turnstiles moving will return later this week as sport fans, albeit in limited numbers, breathe new life into the stadia that have been missing their presence for so long. The canned sounds of cheering crowds are a faint substitute for the real thing.

In the coming days, we will be reminded of the mutually beneficial relationship between players and their fans as spectators return to 16 pilot trial events. It is an important milestone in the ongoing easing of restrictions which has brought so much joy, in the main, to those who have embraced outdoor dining at cafes, restaurants, and pubs.

Now it’s the turn of sports fans to enjoy a much-missed, nay vital, activity. Protocols will be in place, which means crowds will start small and spectators must wear masks and practice social distancing, but those are measures that apply everywhere. It is an encouraging start and there is every reason to hope that capacity will increase over the summer. As sports minister Jack Chambers said: “There’s no ceiling around ambition here.” Spoken like a true sports fan.

