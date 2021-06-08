Irish Examiner view: Investing in a fairer society for Ireland after the pandemic

We have spent billions on the fight against this deadly virus; we should be prepared to make the same level of investment in health, housing, and childcare
Irish Examiner view: Investing in a fairer society for Ireland after the pandemic

Apartments and social housing during construction on the northside area of Dublin Docklands; we need greater investment in affordable housing to allow equality of opportunity for people to make a decent living. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 08:49

We did not have a lot of time to prepare for the pandemic but we can — and should — take time to prepare for the reopening of society, now that the restrictions are being eased.

That is a reason to celebrate but it is not a reason to throw caution to the wind. It will still be necessary to continue adhering to the public health guidelines.

The one, perhaps, positive outcome of the pandemic over the past 15 months or so is that it has given us time to pause and reflect and consider what is most important to us as individuals and as a society. 

The late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher once declared haughtily that “there is no such thing as society”; the point she was trying to make was that people should not always look to government for help.

In any event, she was wrong because the cohesive bond of shared interests is what forms a society. 

The question is what kind of society do we want in a post-pandemic world. 

It must be one that treats the vulnerable and marginalised more fairly; that makes services such as health and education accessible to all. 

It must also allow equality of opportunity to make a decent living. The problem is that in Ireland even in the 21st century, there are huge disparities.

We have spent billions of euro on the fight against this deadly virus. 

We should be prepared to make the same level of investment in health, housing, and childcare to make the future brighter for us all.

Read More

Sustainable homes for under €150k? It's doable

More in this section

G7 Finance Ministers meeting Irish Examiner view: No room for complacency with Ireland's corporate tax rate
Irish Examiner view: Baby-step climate change measures no longer an option Irish Examiner view: Baby-step climate change measures no longer an option
Irish Examiner view: Flawed report highlights a dangerous vulnerability Irish Examiner view: Flawed report highlights a dangerous vulnerability
economyequality
Irish Examiner view: Investing in a fairer society for Ireland after the pandemic

Irish Examiner view: Inquiry into Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes should be conducted

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices