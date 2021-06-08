Irish Examiner view: No room for complacency with Ireland's corporate tax rate

Ireland has, at 12.5%, one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world, prompting tech giants to make it their European base
Irish Examiner view: No room for complacency with Ireland's corporate tax rate

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Eurogroup President and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Saturday, as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London ahead of the G7 leaders' summit. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 08:18

Despite the pandemic, Ireland has maintained its attraction for foreign direct investment. 

However, that should not give rise to complacency, as pressure mounts internationally against our low corporate tax rate.

Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations have endorsed a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, backing an American plan targeting tech giants and other multinationals accused of not paying enough.

Ireland has, at 12.5%, one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world, prompting tech giants such as Facebook and Google to make it their European base. 

Ireland attracted 165 foreign direct investment projects over the past year, placing it ninth on the European league table of the most attractive investment destinations, maintaining its position of first place for the greatest number of projects per capita.

We cannot afford to be in any way complacent, however.

If US president Joe Biden has his way, low taxation will in the future be a much less powerful tool to attract investment from abroad.

Read More

Big tech stocks shrug off G7 tax plan for now

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Inquiry into Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes should be conducted Irish Examiner view: Inquiry into Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes should be conducted
Irish Examiner view: Baby-step climate change measures no longer an option Irish Examiner view: Baby-step climate change measures no longer an option
Irish Examiner view: Flawed report highlights a dangerous vulnerability Irish Examiner view: Flawed report highlights a dangerous vulnerability
corporation taxfinanceeconomyg7
Irish Examiner view: No room for complacency with Ireland's corporate tax rate

Irish Examiner view: Investing in a fairer society for Ireland after the pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices