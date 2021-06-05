Irish Examiner view: Warnings intensify but inaction endures

The thaw of frozen seawater floating on the ocean surface may mean the Arctic could become ice-free by 2040
Irish Examiner view: Warnings intensify but inaction endures

Coastal Arctic sea ice may be thinning up to twice as fast as was previously thought.

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 08:46

Though hardly a day passes now without one report or another from one agency or another warning of imminent environmental armageddon unless we quickly change our ways yesterday was particularly busy on that front. 

The journal Cryosphere reported that coastal Arctic sea ice may be thinning up to twice as fast as was previously thought. The thaw of the frozen seawater floating on the ocean surface may mean that the Arctic could become ice-free by 2040, with potentially devastating consequences  - consequences that must be considered in any plans to build in any tidal estuary.
Adding to yesterday's gaiety, the UN  warned that the world’s soils, which provide 95% of our food, are “under great pressure”. Soils are also the largest active store of carbon, after the oceans, and therefore crucial in fighting the climate crisis.

If the threat of those calamities has not ruined your appetite then the suggestion from scientists behind a new independent taskforce that the root cause of pandemics – the destruction of nature – is being ignored may or at least should. Razing forests and hunting of wildlife is increasingly bringing animals and the microbes they harbour into contact with people or livestock. About 70% of new infectious diseases have come from animals, including Covid-19, Sars, bird flu, Ebola and HIV.

And yet, so much of our energy and ambition focuses on projects and ambitions that ignore these unfortunate, accelerating realities.

Read More

Arctic sea ice ‘thinning up to twice as fast as previously thought’

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Flawed report highlights a dangerous vulnerability Irish Examiner view: Flawed report highlights a dangerous vulnerability
Ransomware And Code Hacking Background Irish Examiner view: Defending against cybercrime is an endless challenge
Irish Examiner view: Enjoy Bank Holiday weekend but be careful Irish Examiner view: Enjoy Bank Holiday weekend but be careful
sea icearcticthreatsebola
Irish Examiner view: Warnings intensify but inaction endures

Irish Examiner view: Baby-step climate change measures no longer an option

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices