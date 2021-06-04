Irish Examiner view: Baby-step climate change measures no longer an option

The suggestion in an Oireachtas report that a free public transport system should be costed to encourage uptake of public transport may sound progressive and cheering. Unfortunately, it is so unambitious that it is neither.

Though just one element of wider plans to change our habits, it is belated and suggests climate measures can be embraced without pain.

Free public transport is and always will be an oxymoron. It will, like water, have to be paid for one way or another.

The report is part of a process of trying to cut transport emissions by 51% during this decade. That the National Transport Authority has begun the process of acquiring up to 800 double-deck electric buses over the next five years is part of that.

That this comes several years after the Chinese city Shenzhen — population 12.5m — switched all of its 16,359 buses to all-electric models suggests Irish cultural tardiness that will cost us dearly in the longer run.

These well-intended suggestions have an impact beyond their immediate orbit, as they offer comfort to those who imagine that baby-step climate measures are still possible.

An OECD suggestion that tax concessions on some fuels be revised to curb usage is at least as appropriate, though it would meet vehement opposition.

Unfortunately, low-hanging fruit suggestions confirm that this is a crisis of perception as much as one of climate.

Nero fiddled, etc...