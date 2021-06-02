Irish Examiner view: Lockdowns alone not enough to defeat Covid

FOR the past few months, Australia and New Zealand have been held up as examples of how to deal with the Covid pandemic. It is true that, in Australia’s case, repeated lockdowns have been very effective in keeping the virus at bay. However, recent events in the city of Melbourne show that lockdowns are only a temporary solution and that, in order to reopen society fully, extensive vaccination is needed. Only 2% of Australians have been fully vaccinated, whereas in Ireland more than half of the adult population has received their first dose of a vaccine, and people aged 40-44 years old are now able to register for vaccination.
Melbourne was ordered to remain in lockdown for another week, as Australian authorities try to stamp out a quick-spreading coronavirus strain they described as an "absolute beast". Five million residents were hoping to exit a seven-day lockdown, but those plans have been thwarted by the spread of the 'Kappa' variant.
Brett Sutton, the state of Victoria's chief health officer, is very much aware of what can happen even when the virus has been controlled. "There are a dozen countries that had no community transmission going into 2021 that have now lost control, that have community transmission and will probably not bring it back to a point where they've got no community transmission again," he said.
His assessment is correct. Japan and Thailand are examples of countries that had brought the virus under control through restrictive lockdown measures, but have seen it re-emerge over the past two months, with case numbers rising every day. Thailand had managed to keep outbreaks largely under control, at huge economic cost — especially for tourism, because foreign visitors were mostly banned from entering the country. That changed in early April when a cluster of cases centred on Bangkok bars and clubs spread as many people mixed during the week-long Thai new year holiday. So far, fewer than 4% of the country’s 69m people have received at least one vaccine dose.
Japan has a similar tale of woe. With the delayed Olympic Games due to open in Tokyo on July 23, Japan is lagging significantly behind other developed nations, with less than 2% of the population fully vaccinated.
As far back as last August, the World Health Organization was warning that lockdowns alone are not sufficient to control the pandemic. Countries cannot simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the WHO's top emergency expert said, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus. Its top emergency expert, Dr Mike Ryan, told the BBC: "The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up."
That is exactly what happened here over Christmas when restrictions were eased. Without a credible vaccination programme, the danger was that it could happen again. That is why everyone offered a vaccine should take it.