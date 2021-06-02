Irish Examiner view: Lockdowns alone not enough to defeat Covid

FOR the past few months, Australia and New Zealand have been held up as examples of how to deal with the Covid pandemic. It is true that, in Australia’s case, repeated lockdowns have been very effective in keeping the virus at bay. However, recent events in the city of Melbourne show that lockdowns are only a temporary solution and that, in order to reopen society fully, extensive vaccination is needed. Only 2% of Australians have been fully vaccinated, whereas in Ireland more than half of the adult population has received their first dose of a vaccine, and people aged 40-44 years old are now able to register for vaccination.

Melbourne was ordered to remain in lockdown for another week, as Australian authorities try to stamp out a quick-spreading coronavirus strain they described as an "absolute beast". Five million residents were hoping to exit a seven-day lockdown, but those plans have been thwarted by the spread of the 'Kappa' variant.