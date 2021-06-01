Irish Examiner view: Youth sport is a path to full wellbeing

Two of the issues of our time have been brought together in a community initiative in Co Cork. Ostensibly about encouraging young schoolchildren to embrace Gaelic games, the scheme is about much, much more.

With generous local support, Mitchelstown Ballygiblin Juvenile GAA club is leading a school coaching programme at Bunscoil na Toirbhirte, Scoil na mBráithre, and Ballygiblin national schools. Two coaches have been engaged to drive the four-year scheme.

It follows a survey that found a very low commitment to sport among schoolboys.

In one school, only 27% of boys played hurling, 31% played football, and 32% played soccer.

Not only does this point to a precarious future for Gaelic games, it points to a sedentary lifestyle with huge health implications.

That it was found among children who are forming life-shaping habits is doubly worrying. That the lockdown added to that momentum deepens that get-fit challenge.

The organisers acknowledged this, and though Gaelic games are the conduit, a healthier lifestyle is the objective.

As many people afflicted with an unhealthy lifestyle will confirm, it’s often too late to change destructive habits — far better to develop positive ones.

This initiative is community self-help at its best and deserves consideration in nearly every parish in the country. There is certainly a need to give our children a better opportunity to make wise choices.

Another acorn that could become a mighty oak.