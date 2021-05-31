Irish Examiner view: If the election was tomorrow, little would actually change

SF and FG level pegging, FF lagging behind
Irish Examiner view: If the election was tomorrow, little would actually change

Mary Lou McDonald. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 08:58

A weekend opinion poll suggests that, were there an election this summer, it is unlikely that there would be a change in government. 

Fine Gael and Sinn Féin are on 29%, Fianna Fáil is on 14%, with the Greens on 5%. 

That prospect would again give some commentators an opportunity to show that they do not understand our democracy and decry that the change they voted for did not materialise. 

Some of that commentary shows a misunderstanding of parliamentary arithmetic but some of it is deliberately disingenuous.

That analysis might be outflanked if grumblings of discontent in Fianna Fáil lead to a liaison, as a junior, jump-through-the-hoops suitor, with Sinn Féin. 

Such a change would be more like moving the Titanic’s deckchairs as it would provoke the kind of split sounding the party’s death knell — or at least a death knell for today’s Fianna Fáil. 

Such a breakaway would invite the kind of irrelevance pushing Labour close to the precipice. Alan Kelly’s party is on 3%. 

A recovery from this rating would make Lazarus’ rejuvenation seem a modest enough achievement.

And as a return to some kind of normal, or at least a new normal, politics is imminent, it might be interesting to speculate how these ratings might stand if the last number of administrations had discharged one of their undeniable social obligations and actually resolved our shameful, fixable housing crisis. 

There may yet be a rush for those deckchairs.

Read More

Increased support brings Sinn Féin level with Fine Gael in latest poll

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Irish Examiner view: Government declaration condemning Israel is a brave move
Joe Biden sends letter of support to Irish hospice with family links Irish Examiner view: Pressing need for Joe Biden to visit Ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Nov 23, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Progress made on vaccine rollout but Indian variant on rise
green partyfianna failfine gaelsinn féinlabourhousing
Obit Eric Carle

Irish Examiner view: Death of author Eric Carle

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices