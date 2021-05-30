Increased support brings Sinn Féin level with Fine Gael in latest poll

Mary Lou McDonald's party is up two points, drawing level with Fine Gael.
Sun, 30 May, 2021
Greg Murphy

Support for Sinn Féin has risen to 29% amongst voters, according to the latest political opinion poll.

Mary Lou McDonald's party is up two points, drawing level with Fine Gael.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's party saw a drop of one point in the latest Red C/Business Post polling data bringing them to 29% support.

Fianna Fáil is also up one point, bringing them to 14%, while their Government partners the Green Party have also risen by just one to 5%.

The Social Democrats remain unchanged at 5%.

Facing the displeasure of voters, the Labour Party have dropped two points to just 3%, while Independents have lost one point since the last poll bringing them to 10%.

Michael Clifford: Government limping on as if housing is not an emergency

