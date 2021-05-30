Increased support brings Sinn Féin level with Fine Gael in latest poll

Support for Sinn Féin has risen to 29% amongst voters, according to the latest political opinion poll.
Mary Lou McDonald's party is up two points, drawing level with Fine Gael.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's party saw a drop of one point in the latest Red C/Business Post polling data bringing them to 29% support.
Fianna Fáil is also up one point, bringing them to 14%, while their Government partners the Green Party have also risen by just one to 5%.
The Social Democrats remain unchanged at 5%.
Facing the displeasure of voters, the Labour Party have dropped two points to just 3%, while Independents have lost one point since the last poll bringing them to 10%.