Ireland Examiner view: Preserving our historic landmarks

Annes Grove House to be restored and rejuvenated
Ireland Examiner view: Preserving our historic landmarks

Annes Grove House Castletownroche Co, Cork

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 08:56

There may not be one in every townland but, if this old term may be used, there is probably one in every barony in Ireland. 

They may be sometimes no more than brambles shrouding crumbling walls, a patch of high ground where foundations were long ago laid out. Sometimes a chapel ruin, a family graveyard, or an out-of-place yew tree.

Ireland is dotted with the ruins of big houses razed during our War of Independence. 

This decline was captured vividly — and hilariously — in Booker winner JG Farrell’s Troubles. Farrell drowned in Bantry Bay and is buried in Durrus, Co Cork. 

Time, and today’s cultural confidence, offers a perspective other than political, one that allows for some regret over the destruction of many magnificent buildings.

One that will not be lost is Annes Grove House, at Castletownroche, Co Cork. 

The OPW has spent over €2m restoring the house, which had fallen into a very poor condition. The famous gardens are being rejuvenated too and will be fully opened to the public next year. 

It is hard not to see that 11th-hour redemption as a modest but significant victory.

Read More

'A terrible precedent for the city's historic buildings' — plan to scrap apartments for offices criticised

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Irish Examiner view: Government declaration condemning Israel is a brave move
Joe Biden sends letter of support to Irish hospice with family links Irish Examiner view: Pressing need for Joe Biden to visit Ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Nov 23, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Progress made on vaccine rollout but Indian variant on rise
corkhistory#war of independenceplace: bantryplace: castletownrocheperson: jg farrell
Obit Eric Carle

Irish Examiner view: Death of author Eric Carle

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices