Irish Examiner view: Pressing need for Joe Biden to visit Ireland

Despite the US president's many associations with this country there are no plans for him come here when he visits the UK next month 
Joe Biden speaking at the Mayo Roscommon Hospice during a visit to Ireland in 2017.

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 08:33

The US president’s personal connection to this country has found another expression, with Joe Biden’s letter to the Roscommon Mayo Hospital thanking them for their support for his presidency. 

His association with the hospice goes back to the day he turned the sod for its construction during a private visit to this country in 2017. 

The letter, published yesterday, referenced that occasion and he emphasised his family connections, mentioning “my cousin, Laurita”, who “dedicated herself to realize [sic] the vision of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice, and I am grateful for all of your efforts”.

Laurita Blewitt is employed by the hospice foundation.

Last week, the US president also revealed in an interview that the “most devastating comment” made after his election about America’s inability to get to grips with Covid was from the Taoiseach. 

Quite clearly, he values opinions expressed from the highest office in the old country.

Despite these, the warmest expressions about this country from any president since John F Kennedy, there is still no sign of a visit by Mr Biden. 

There is much to discuss, including the plight of the undocumented and a quiet word about ensuring that any new tax policy does not render unintended blows to this country’s economy.

Surely a little hop across the Irish Sea isn’t yet out of the question when he visits the UK next month.

Joe Biden sends letter of support to Irish hospice with family links

