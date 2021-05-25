Irish Examiner view: Paying dearly for not paying

Our health service reflects the national character. It is layered with contradictions, inequities, inefficiencies, and privilege, and is presided over by an over-staffed, non-medical management.

Compared to other European countries, we pay above average for health, but consistently achieve below-average outcomes.

That is the negative side of the coin, but the positive one cannot be ignored. The pandemic has shown the service at its best. Staff delivered a 24/7 effort to contain the pandemic long before vaccines offered a safety net. They, and we, can be proud of that selflessness and commitment.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform plans to introduce greater flexibility in work arrangements. That may move our health service closer to average EU outcomes.

However, Monday's acknowledgment by Taoiseach Micheál Martin that there has been insufficient investment in IT or cybersecurity for the health system is at the heart of the issue. It would be cheering, if naive, to imagine that all public services are not similarly vulnerable.

Progress has been made, but not as much as might have been — a reality shaped by inadequate broadband services. There remains a cultural ambivalence to the digital world too; after all, it is only weeks since Fianna Fáil asked its members to be more active on social media. Reform, cultural change, and investment are possible, but only if we pay for them — and that’s the biggest cultural challenge of all.