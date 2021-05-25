Irish Examiner view: 50 is the new 40

There may be few enough places around the world where Phil Mickelson’s extraordinary victory in the US PGA Championship was celebrated as empathetically as in Ireland — and not just because golf is so very popular here.

Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest winner of the title. He won his sixth major title at Kiawah Island, 16 years after first winning the Wanamaker Trophy. In a country with a surging age trajectory anyone who defies time inspires. Anyone who confirms that 50 is the new 40 is indeed cherished.