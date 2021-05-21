Irish Examiner view: Magical to see cranes return to our shores

At a time when a quarter of Irish bird species are on a conservation red list, it is encouraging to hear that a pair of cranes are nesting in the Midlands.
If they successfully breed, it offers hope of a return of the ‘birds of heaven’, as they are known in many cultures, after 300 years.
While they have been extinct here since the 1700s, there have been sightings in recent years.
The Cork branch of Birdwatch Ireland recorded a flock at Midleton in 2011. There is a special resonance in that because ‘corr’, the Irish word for crane, features in many place names, including Corcaigh, which may mean ‘crane-meadow’ rather than ‘marsh’.
Cranes also have a longstanding place in Birdwatch Ireland Irish history and folklore. They were kept as pets in medieval times and, at one point, were the third most popular pet after dogs and cats.
They made it into folklore too: A crane bag was a magical container of treasures in Irish tradition. And it would indeed be magical to see crane chicks return to Ireland after such a long absence.