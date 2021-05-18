Irish Examiner view: Let's all get out of Covid together

It may not have been Independence Day, but yesterday was a landmark: For the first first time this year, all non-essential retailers were able to welcome back shoppers, without the need for appointments or click-and-collect arrangements.
After four months of severe restrictions, Retail Excellence has estimated that the return of non-essential retail saw 280,000 people back at work.
That, in itself, has made the effort worthwhile.
With Government reassurances, it also means that retailers can plan ahead with confidence.
This is the second phase of the Government’s gradual reopening of Ireland’s economy and society across May and June. But, beware.
We cannot and should not rely solely on the rollout of vaccines to pave the way for a full reopening of our society and our economy. For the moment, that means remaining cautious.
Individual responsibility still matters. The oft-repeated phrase of Covid has been that ‘we are all in this together’.
Now is the time for us to get out of it together.
