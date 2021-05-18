Irish Examiner view: Let's all get out of Covid together

Some 280,000 people back at work as non-essential retail reopens
Irish Examiner view: Let's all get out of Covid together

Shoppers in the Blanchardstown Centre, Dublin on the first day of the centre returning to full trading in almost five months. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 08:27

It may not have been Independence Day, but yesterday was a landmark: For the first first time this year, all non-essential retailers were able to welcome back shoppers, without the need for appointments or click-and-collect arrangements.

After four months of severe restrictions, Retail Excellence has estimated that the return of non-essential retail saw 280,000 people back at work.

That, in itself, has made the effort worthwhile.

With Government reassurances, it also means that retailers can plan ahead with confidence.

This is the second phase of the Government’s gradual reopening of Ireland’s economy and society across May and June. But, beware. 

We cannot and should not rely solely on the rollout of vaccines to pave the way for a full reopening of our society and our economy. For the moment, that means remaining cautious.

Individual responsibility still matters. The oft-repeated phrase of Covid has been that ‘we are all in this together’. 

Now is the time for us to get out of it together.

Read More

Full bags and empty wallets: €800m boost to economy expected as retail reopens

More in this section

Edwin Poots bid to lead DUP Irish Examiner view: We must not return to failed politics of 'Ulster says no'
Irish Examiner view: The least we can hope for is a ceasefire  Irish Examiner view: The least we can hope for is a ceasefire 
Irish Examiner view: Serving customers outdoors  is welcome but wheelchairs users must not be hindered Irish Examiner view: Serving customers outdoors  is welcome but wheelchairs users must not be hindered
#covid-19vaccineretailorganisation: retail ireland
Irish Examiner view: Let's all get out of Covid together

Irish Examiner view: Future of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael could hang on housing

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices