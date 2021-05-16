Irish Examiner view: Student surge puts focus on funding

The annual jamboree-cum-auction around third-level places is underway and a combination of the pandemic and Brexit has moved the goalposts spectacularly.

A 31% increase in overseas applications, most of them from the EU means an extra 4,500 suitors for a place at an Irish college. That may not translate into students, as EU applicants’ final enrolment rate is generally below 50%. The Irish take-up rate is, naturally, much higher at around 80%. EU applicants will, however, drive up course points but increased demand is predicated on an expectation of higher Leaving Certificate grades.