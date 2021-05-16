Irish Examiner view: Student surge puts focus on funding

The annual jamboree-cum-auction around third-level places is underway and a combination of the pandemic and Brexit has moved the goalposts spectacularly.
A 31% increase in overseas applications, most of them from the EU means an extra 4,500 suitors for a place at an Irish college. That may not translate into students, as EU applicants’ final enrolment rate is generally below 50%. The Irish take-up rate is, naturally, much higher at around 80%. EU applicants will, however, drive up course points but increased demand is predicated on an expectation of higher Leaving Certificate grades.
These figures come ahead of what has been described as a “final” report on funding the third-level sector which will be published within months. Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has acknowledged the issue has been “ducked and dodged for far too long” and he has promised that he “didn’t intend to be dusting it or seeking a shelf to stick it on. I intend to act on it... You can have all the lofty ambitions and plans you want but to make them a reality we need to properly fund third-level education.”
Hurrah for that but as any third-level leader trying to replicate the miracle of the loaves and fishes will wonder if this report is actually the “final” one and if Government has, at last, found the stomach to make the very difficult decision needed to put these institutions on the kind of footing that better supports their vital role in society.