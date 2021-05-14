Irish Examiner view: Book that table — but be responsible

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 09:12

Thursday's serving of pandemic stick-and-carrot came when the Tánaiste told the Dáil that indoor dining and drinking would more than likely return in July under Government plans. 

Outdoor dining and drinking can resume in a few weeks’ time, in early June, and there is now growing optimism around the return of indoor hospitality earlier than had been anticipated.

That is the carrot element of the map, but the stick was not too well hidden — nor was it intended to be.

Leo Varadkar pointed out that “the budget for the Garda and the number of gardaí have never been higher. We are at record levels... and that allows for more outdoor gardaí and a more visible presence through the summer and that will be needed".

It is not necessary to have the analytical skills of a supreme court judge to realise that a concession is matched by the capacity to control it should the need arise, yet again underlining the role we all have to play, in one reopening after another, by being responsible.

