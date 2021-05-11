Irish Examiner view: Giving ourselves a sporting chance against pandemic

The promise of fans returning to sporting arenas provides hope if we can maintain pandemic safety measures.  
Robbie O'Flynn of Cork scores his sides' first goal, in front of an empty stand, during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match against Waterford at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 08:14

The current campaign promoting farm safety and the need for constant, unwavering awareness of the dangers on a farm underlines the theme that familiarity can breed contempt. It points out that just because someone has driven a tractor for decades that the machine is no less lethal than when using it was a novel experience. The same familiarity may be undermining pandemic advice and discipline.

The announcement yesterday that sports fans might return to shuttered stadiums or racetracks in less than two months is another milestone in our fight against the pandemic. It was also a neat combination of stick-and-carrot, a combination that has served us well over the last year.

The possibility of a return to live sport carried a subtext — you can go back to games in two months but in the interim, we all need to act responsibly and avoid being a conduit for infection by acting responsibly.

A simple gameplan in a powerful message. 

