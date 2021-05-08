Irish Examiner view: Chemicals ban on insecticides linked to harming bees upheld

As the world’s population edges towards 8bn, the challenge to produce enough food grows relentlessly and, as famines show, that challenge is not always met.
The tremendous innovation and industrialisation of food production is an inevitable response; many of those innovations are positive but some are not.
This week the European Court of Justice recognised one that was not when it
upheld a ban on insecticides linked to harming bees.
The EU dismissed an appeal by chemical giant Bayer against a partial ban on use of substances on certain crops. The ruling covers imidacloprid, clothianidin, and thiamethoxam.
A Bayer spokesperson said it was disappointed and stood by the safety of the products which are used in other regions.
That disappointment was exacerbated as the court ordered Bayer to bear its own costs and those of other parties.
The collapse of pollinating insect populations in heavily farmed areas made this ruling unavoidable.
The loss of these chemicals will impinge on food production but the destruction of pollinators essential to food production cannot continue.