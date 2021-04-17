Irish Examiner View: Bank move demands stronger supervision

Tomorrow, when he marks his 80th birthday, President Michael D Higgins will probably, as most people who reach that grand milestone do, take a moment to reflect on where the eight decades that have passed since he was born in Limerick have gone. He may, like others, try to reach some understanding of why or how the passage of time is so relentless, why it is so indifferent to our capacity to maximise its opportunities or, all too often, learn its lessons.
It is not necessary to look back over 80 years to find chastening lessons. One, in economic terms and in terms of opportunity lost and wealth destroyed, took place just 13 years ago when our banking system, riddled with greed-driven recklessness, imploded. That was so traumatic that time may have pushed its lessons, particularly around regulation and oversight, towards the shadows. That, as the Davy scandal reminds us, is unwise. Anyone who dared suggest in 2008 that banks should face the consequences of their actions were told, with no little degree of patronising hubris, that "they were too big to fail."
Well, big is about to get much bigger.
Belgian giant KBC Group will cease operations in Ireland after more than 40 years here. The announcement comes just eight weeks after NatWest announced that it will wind down Ulster Bank. KBC holds €8.9bn in performing loans in Ireland and €1.4bn of impaired loans, mainly mortgages, and has about 12.6% of the mortgage market. It has around 1,400 Irish employees and is in talks about selling performing loans and deposits to Bank of Ireland. This underlines how very much bigger big may become.
There will, in a short time, be just three retail banks active in the country, a number that seems closer to a cabal than a cauldron of competitiveness. This win-win - for the banks - concentration was quickly celebrated by the stock market. Bank of Ireland shares were up 6.5% at 8.40am yesterday, AIB rose 3.3% and Permanent TSB gained 4.2%.
This concentration again raises real questions around why this disadvantage for consumers endures despite advances in technology and our membership of the European Union's single market. Why are Irish consumers precluded from taking a mortgage from, say, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg? That question is usually, and again with no little degree of patronising hubris, shrugged off by those representing the three banks still standing in this market. There may be valid reasons for this exclusion but none of them are insurmountable if there is a political will to do so. Laws can be modified. That political will would be found in hours if those drivers of our economy - American companies with Irish bases - were dependent on one of the three Irish banks.
This concentration forces another obligation on Government. These changing circumstances mean that bank regulation and regulators must be ever more assertive, intrusive, and powerful. It would be neglect bordering on the criminal not to police these institutions in a way commensurate with their growing power - too big to fail, after all, now carries a new potency and threat.