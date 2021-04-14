Irish Examiner view: Opposition to underground cable at odds with the WHO position

An Bord Pleanála announced yesterday that will not appeal a successful High Court challenge by an environmental group over the proposed €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour. Whether this proves decisive in this decades-long saga remains to be seen but another campaign opposed to a major development has taken inspiration from the tenacity of those opposed to the incinerator.

A group of East Cork residents are opposed to the proposed route of a high-voltage underground cable that will be used by EirGrid as part of its €1bn Celtic Interconnector project to import electricity from France. The residents are "absolutely in favour of this power line" but oppose the proposed route because of the possible harmful effects of electromagnetic field emissions from the underground cables.