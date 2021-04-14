Irish Examiner view: Opposition to underground cable at odds with the WHO position

No evidence to conclude that exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health.
An exploratory drilling rig carrying out a study of the seabed to assess its suitability for the proposed Celtic Interconnector between Ireland and France at Claycastle, Youghal, Co. Cork- Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 08:38

An Bord Pleanála announced yesterday that will not appeal a successful High Court challenge by an environmental group over the proposed €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour. Whether this proves decisive in this decades-long saga remains to be seen but another campaign opposed to a major development has taken inspiration from the tenacity of those opposed to the incinerator.

A group of East Cork residents are opposed to the proposed route of a high-voltage underground cable that will be used by EirGrid as part of its €1bn Celtic Interconnector project to import electricity from France. The residents are "absolutely in favour of this power line" but oppose the proposed route because of the possible harmful effects of electromagnetic field emissions from the underground cables.

The cable will leave Brittany and make landfall near Youghal, running north of Carrigtwohill to Knockraha, where it will hook up to the national grid.

The World Health organisation records that "despite extensive research, to date, there is no evidence to conclude that exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health." Power lines typically represent low-level electromagnetism.

The world is alive with environmental challenge and conflict between individuals, communities and corporations. The successful, and all too often the unsuccessful challenges, are based on robust science. 

An Bord Pleanála won't appeal successful challenge to Cork incinerator permission

