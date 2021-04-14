Irish Examiner view: Heartbreaking trial for access to education for special needs children

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, a teacher in another life, told an Oireachtas committee yesterday that parents of children with special needs have to “go to war” to access a school place for their children. “I know of parents who have gone to 15 or 16 schools to try to access a place," he said, "you almost have to go to war with the system in order to access a school place," underlining how families' difficulties can be exacerbated by our systems.

It must be acknowledged that, in some different settings, the state provides exemplary care for those lucky enough to access it.