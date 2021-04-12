Irish Examiner view: Sweet success of sugar tax 

Long before the pandemic underlined how obesity is a real health challenge it was recognised as an affliction in our world — the affluent, first world at least.
Obesity is a consequence of many things but lifestyle and the capacity 0r otherwise to live a physically energetic life are foremost among them.
Sugar, that addictive curse — psychologically at least — is one of the drivers of obesity and various measures have been taken to counter it; the Sugar Sweetened Drinks Tax (SSDT) is one.
That dissuader — to call it a levy misses the point — fell by nearly €2m last year which suggests it is an effective way to protect public health.
There is a strong argument to ringfence that revenue to use in the fight against obesity but there seems an even stronger one to raise the rate as it seems to have cut the use of dangerous sugar drinks dressed as pleasurable treats.