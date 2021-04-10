Irish Examiner view: No wriggle room left on quarantining visitors to this country

Monday's easing of pandemic lockdown measures cannot come quickly enough. As well as fighting the pandemic a national, or at least a near national, outbreak of cabin fever — a first cousin of lockdown fever — has meant that limits have already been at least stretched in too many instances. The integrity of the lockdown has been undermined and the risk exacerbated.

Tentative steps towards resuming what we remember as normal life depends on the previous steps being successful, on following an agreed road map and absorbing any change circumstances beyond our control might impose.