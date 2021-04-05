Irish Examiner view: Rules tested

Irish Examiner view: Rules tested

Support for the Government's handling of Covid-19 has fallen to 43%, the first time it has gone below 50%.

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 10:58

A weekend opinion poll records that support for government pandemic measures has fallen dramatically.  Support for the Government's handling of Covid-19 has fallen to 43%, the first time it has gone below 50%. The survey also found that 53% disapproved strongly of how Government has dealt with the roll-out of vaccines.

Read More

Fianna Fáil TDs consider future as party support plummets

Missed delivery dates for vaccines, shameful insider opportunism at the Beacon, and among some HSE staff, on vaccine queue-jumping all contributed to this frustration.

However, should the High Court inquiry into the detention of two women who refused to enter mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving at Dublin Airport after a "birthday-present" trip to Dubai find that quarantine measures do not have the necessary force of law then that disapproval rating will soar.

We were far too slow not to take advantage of our island status to try to limit infections and if those put in place are found to be illegal then the Government can expect a huge collapse in its support. And we will be left wondering how we can get out of this mess. 

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Can a nuanced history make for a more inclusive present?

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: A vital cog deliberately undermined Irish Examiner view: A vital cog deliberately undermined
Sportsfile Images of 2014 Irish Examiner view: Our sense of entitlement is a cancer
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 18, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Covid blame needs to be measured against science
#covid-19fianna failfine gaelgreen party
Northern Ireland unrest

Irish Examiner view: No mandate for gang’s actions

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices