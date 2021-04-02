Irish Examiner view: Our sense of entitlement is a cancer

Discussions beginning to stir around reunification have, unsurprisingly, quickly reached the point that reminds anyone who cares to listen how polarising that argument remains.

Today’s discussion may be more cordial, maybe even more respectful, than the one that led, in 1912, to 471,414 Unionists signing the Ulster Covenant in opposition to Home Rule.

For some Unionists, that credo is unchanged. Their certainty has its twin on the green side of the discussion where reunification is regarded as inevitable destiny rather than a still-remote possibility. Yet despite the chasm between those sincerely held beliefs, it may not be the deepest one dividing this society.

Financial scandals have highlighted one of the carcinogens eating away at this society’s foundations — a sense of entitlement. Anglo-Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide may be the most spectacular examples of that hubris as they cost the State over €36bn. That self-entitled buccaneering continues with the tracker-mortgage and Davy scandals. Stymied efforts to reform insurance costs are another.

The pandemic, particularly lockdown restrictions, has offered another backdrop for those who imagine that the rules apply only to others. In an Irish version of Leona Helmsley’s quote “We don’t pay taxes. Only the little people pay taxes“, a growing minority ignore restrictions.

This contempt gives two fingers to the majority prepared to make sacrifices to end the pandemic. As the Beacon vaccination scandal shows, the odious Helmsley may have Irish cousins, though she would have recoiled from the idea of frontline workers using their leverage to win advantage.

The frontline unions would dismiss her contempt as easily as they dismiss the suggestion their concern over rescheduled vaccination programmes is based on a frustrated sense of entitlement rather than any unease with how revised policy pushes them back in the queue.

How the Dublin GAA players filmed breaking lockdown rules might respond to criticism of their misplaced sense of entitlement is hardly important. Their behaviour was shamelessly selfish and unacceptable.

They, like their peers in Cork and Down, and maybe elsewhere, broke important rules and the sanctions should be commensurate especially as their six-in-a-row success imposes a responsibility to lead by example.

Would the training session at Innisfails — what a sadly apt name — have gone ahead if players ran the risk of having their team excluded from all competition for a year? Hardly.

Would the session have gone ahead if the GAA was to lose government funding because it cannot control its members in the middle of a pandemic? Certainly not.

Sport does not always enjoy political or social responsibilities, but, as Norwegian efforts to boycott the Qatar World Cup show, that consequence of prominence is unavoidable.

This seems a crossroads for the GAA and all of those who, one way or another, support it. If it is the great community organisation it says it is, and often proves itself to be, then unless the Helmsley worldview is to prevail, it must end this ugly sense of entitlement and by so doing offer a positive, important example to all of society.