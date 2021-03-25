Irish Examiner view: Concussion test is a game-changer

Irish Examiner view: Concussion test is a game-changer

A saliva test to detect concussion in sports players has been unveiled by the University of Birmingham.

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 11:52

A saliva test to detect concussion in sports players has been unveiled by the University of Birmingham in conjunction with England’s Rugby Football Union. The scientific breakthrough, which accurately identifies traumatic brain injury, is being hailed as a game-changer, as it delivers fitness-to-play results within 24 to 36 hours. Currently, a player must undergo a six-day process to be deemed fit to resume playing after failing an initial head injury assessment.

While such a breakthrough is welcome, the concern is that it may tend to mask the dangers associated with head injuries in sport. A study in the UK in October 2019 revealed that former professional soccer players were three and a half times more likely to suffer from dementia and other serious neurological diseases than those in the general population. The results of the study by the University of Glasgow have since been confirmed by other investigations.

Whether it is soccer, rugby, or GAA, sports organisations need to raise awareness of the life-changing potential of head injuries and do everything they can to minimise risk.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Mental health services a scandal on a par with any past horrors

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Together, we must build a better Ireland Irish Examiner view: Together, we must build a better Ireland
Technical briefing on Mandatory Hotel Quarantine Irish Examiner view: Any further rise of Covid cases is down to us
Irish Examiner view: Mental health services a scandal on a par with any past horrors Irish Examiner view: Mental health services a scandal on a par with any past horrors
#munster rugby#ulster rugby#leinster rugby#irish rugbyhealth#podcasts - rugby#premier leaguegaa#hurlingorganisation: university of birmingham
Rupert Murdoch

Irish Examiner View: Journalism must be protected and valued

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices