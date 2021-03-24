Irish Examiner view: Publishing Climate Action Bill is a tiny piece of huge jigsaw

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 08:17

The Cabinet has approved the publication of the Climate Action Bill, which commits Ireland to becoming a zero-carbon state by 2050.

The final legislation is stronger than the draft version published by Eamon Ryan, environment and climate minister, in the autumn.

That document was criticised for using less-than-robust language and for designing targets that were too vague.

It was also criticised for not assigning responsibilities for delivery of various measures and for not setting sanctions at convincing, dissuasive levels.

It is, unfortunately, far easier to prepare legislation than it is to deliver reforms that change the culture and business ambitions around unsustainable behaviour. 

This is particularly so in the case of agriculture, a relatively minor sector of our society, but one that produces 33% of our emissions.

That figure is even more unattractive, as it is a consequence of determined growth in exports.

The bill is very welcome, but it is only a tiny piece in a huge jigsaw — and it may not even become that unless it is credibly enforced.

Q&A: Is the new Climate Action Bill all hot air? 

#climate changeperson: eamon ryan
