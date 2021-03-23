Irish Examiner view: Using trees as a 'living classroom' will benefit us all

Callum Gilbert (left) with Adam Green, Dhruvi Bhima and Ciara Hanratty, all 6th class pupils from Lusk Senior National School pictured celebrating National Tree Week 2021. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 08:15

In recent weeks, Cork City Council has been criticised over tree felling along the Passage West Railway Greenway. 

Cork County Council faced similar criticism some years ago when work intended to open Geragh pathways after a storm seemed to cause more damage than the storms.

Managing trees in an urban setting can often seem overly destructive especially if those trees have not been managed on an ongoing basis. 

That those responsible for this destruction are often the agencies expected to replace felled trees adds complexity and occasionally distrust to the process.

This is National Tree Week and Science Foundation Ireland is to spend €5.2m promoting science, technology, engineering, and maths. 

One project involves using UCC’s magnificent tree collection as a “living classroom”.

Look and learn

How wonderful it would be if that look-and-learn idea was extended to include replacement trees planted for projects like the Passage West Railway Greenway.

This would involve local communities, especially schools, in ways that would ensure that the trees, and the wildlife that benefits from their presence, would enjoy a new stewardship. 

The positive momentum generated could be extended if local authorities published replanting plans before removing dead or out-of-control trees. 

If managed properly this could be a win-win relationship for everyone; communities, local authorities but most of all, for the trees we need to encourage and protect.

UCC to be used as a 'living classroom' in tree education project

