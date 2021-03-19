Irish Examiner view: Taoiseach right to advise caution on vaccine passports

Irish Examiner view: Taoiseach right to advise caution on vaccine passports

It may be a while before we can travel abroad again. Picture: PA

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 08:40

The news that the EU is planning to roll out digital certificates to allow free travel for vaccinated people across the 27-nation bloc will go some way towards easing the growing impatience for a return to some version of normal.

Those working in Irish tourism have welcomed the introduction of a Covid-19 travel certificate, saying it will offer a lifeline to tens of thousands of jobs.

The measure will also offer a glimmer of hope to the hundreds of thousands of ordinary people who might not take to the streets in protest but who are, nonetheless, feeling the strain of lockdown on their relationships, their livelihoods, and their health.

Yet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is right to take a “cautious” approach to vaccine passports. 

Civil liberties

He has said they would give additional rights to some people over others, bringing into question a range of civil liberties issues.

There are other ethical and legal implications too. If a person is refused a service, public or private, because they are not vaccinated that raises a number of questions about discrimination and civil rights.

There are also data and privacy concerns that will have to be spelled out if a person, even willingly, hands over medical information that may be kept on file.

A travel certificate may prove to be a very effective way of striking a balance between stopping the virus and facilitating a return to economic and social activity but, for now, a cautious approach is the right way forward.

Read More

EU court to examine if air passenger rights are 'collateral damage' in Covid-19 pandemic

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing
Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham
Irish Examiner view: Running down post office networks an act of vandalism Irish Examiner view: Running down post office networks an act of vandalism
#covid-19vaccine#summer traveltravelperson: micheál martinorganisation: eu
Irish Examiner view: Taoiseach right to advise caution on vaccine passports

Irish Examiner view: Survivors at centre of our national day

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices