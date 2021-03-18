Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing

First anniversary of producing the Irish Examiner remotely
Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing

Over the last year, we have produced more than 300 daily newspapers remotely at a time when it was never more important to do so.

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 09:02

The first issue of the Irish Examiner to be produced entirely remotely was published exactly one year ago today. Like so many others, we closed our office doors in mid-March and began working from home in line with Government public health advice designed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Over the last year, we have produced more than 300 daily newspapers remotely at a time when it was never more important to do so. 

The spread of Covid-19 has gone hand in hand with the equally virulent spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories which continue to circulate widely online. 

The physical virus puts people’s lives at risk, but inaccurate and misleading information does too.

Good, well-researched journalism is essential not only to public health but to the health of a functioning democracy. We will continue to play our role in holding people to account, even if we have to do that mostly from our own homes.

There would be no paper without you, the readers, who have supported us throughout this difficult year. 

Thank you for your continued support.

Read More

Michael Moynihan: Can the city be made safer for women in the shorter term?

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We’ve done a lot but must do more Irish Examiner view: We’ve done a lot but must do more
Closeup photo of family feet in woolen socks lying next to fireplace Irish Examiner view: Curbing solid fuel use
Ireland v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Irish Examiner view: Ireland was very lucky to know CJ
Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing

Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices