Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing

The first issue of theto be produced entirely remotely was published exactly one year ago today. Like so many others, we closed our office doors in mid-March and began working from home in line with Government public health advice designed to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Over the last year, we have produced more than 300 daily newspapers remotely at a time when it was never more important to do so.
The spread of Covid-19 has gone hand in hand with the equally virulent spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories which continue to circulate widely online.
Good, well-researched journalism is essential not only to public health but to the health of a functioning democracy. We will continue to play our role in holding people to account, even if we have to do that mostly from our own homes.
There would be no paper without you, the readers, who have supported us throughout this difficult year.
Thank you for your continued support.