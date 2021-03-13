Irish Examiner View: Patience thins as EU exports 34m vaccines

It says something deeply reassuring that it took science less than a year to deliver vaccines capable of controlling, or at least containing, Covid-19. Last November's announcement — not yet six months ago — that several elixirs had been found was a moment to celebrate. Then, human nature, as it always must, intervened, in the form of vaccine nationalism and commercial opportunism, as did the consequences of limited production capacity. So, too, did the oldest of all of the laws of economics: The monkey with the biggest stick gets all the coconuts.

That means a very small country like this is at the end of a very long, noisy queue and, like it or not, is dependent on the kindness of strangers, even if we are joined with those strangers in an alliance like the European Union. Our relative affluence has not made any great difference, which, perversely, underlines how very exposed the world's poorer countries are right now. Repeated revisions of our vaccination programmes, because of extended delivery schedules, undermine the confidence generated by the discovery of vaccines. The deferrals have political consequences, too, especially when it is necessary to have faith in our national ability to deliver a mass-vaccination programme. That system has been put under further pressure because of botched EU efforts. European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has acknowledged "mistakes were made", particularly the ham-fisted use of Article 16.