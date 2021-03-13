Taoiseach speaks to AstraZeneca CEO as frustrations grow over vaccine supply

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to raise the issue of Covid-19 vaccines and supply with US preisdent Joe Biden when the two men speak as part of St Patrick's Day engagements next week.

Mr Martin has also spoken to the CEO of AstraZeneca as frustration grows over the continued lack of vaccine supply from the pharmaceutical company.

AstraZeneca cut its supply forecast of vaccines to the EU in the first quarter to about 30m doses, just one-third of its contractual obligations, and a 25% drop from pledges made last month.

The shortfall for Ireland will be in the region of 45,000 vaccines and represents a further blow to the EU’s vaccination plans, which have been hampered by repeated delays in vaccine supplies and by a slow rollout in some nations.

Mr Martin said the lack of supply coming from AstraZeneca poses a "significant challenge".

His remarks came a day after HSE chief executive Paul Reid said confidence in AstraZeneca's delivery plans had been 'rocked' due to supply issues, and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also expressed frustration about the missed delivery targets.

Frustrations have grown further as it emerged that up to 30m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are sitting in US manufacturing facilities, awaiting results from US clinical trials while countries that have authorised its use beg for access.

However, when asked about this, Mr Martin said "the vaccines don't belong to us".

"We will have a discussion about Covid and about vaccines with the president [Joe Biden], of course we will have that discussion, and the focus will be on the relationship between Europe and the United States because that is a key relationship."

In addition to speaking to AstraZeneca officials, Mr Martin has spoken to the CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is also reported to be "extremely frustrated" about the ongoing inability of AstraZeneca to meet its contractual requirements.

Speaking as 10 further deaths and 646 cases relating to Covid-19 were confirmed, Mr Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to pour cold water on the likelihood of the reopening of society.

Mr Martin said any easing of restrictions is at risk because of people breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

"There's no point in opening up and having to close again. We want to do this in a sensible way. That does mean people have to stay with us on this," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Varadkar said any proposed re-opening of society from April 5 will be in jeopardy if this week’s trend of rising case numbers continues.

It is expected that construction restrictions will be eased and that the 5km travel limit will be extended on that date, but Mr Varadkar warned the high case numbers in recent days are of genuine concern.

“One message I really need to get across to people is that reopening on April 5 of any sort won't be possible if we go in the wrong direction in terms of case numbers, and there is some evidence that anticipatory behaviours already started that there's more movement going on.

More people are going to work, people are meeting up, even though they're not supposed to be. And that really risks the progress we have made,” he said.

Senior gardaí also raised concerns about the numbers attending house parties and gatherings.

More than 400 fines have been issued for organising house parties, and a further 1,620 have been handed out for attending one, Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security Anne Marie McMahon confirmed.

While most are complying with the restrictions, she said: "Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings."