Within a month a vaccine might be available through the corner pharmacy to the relevant groups
Irish Examiner view: Community pharmacists to offer Covid-19 vaccines

A vial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine which is suitable for use in community pharmacies.

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 08:39

Optimism and momentum were made for each other. They seem a hand-in-glove synergy that might, if the optimism is anchored in something even resembling reality, become the most cheering blueprint for a self-fulfilling prophecy. 

The clarification yesterday that community pharmacists are expected to be able to offer Covid-19 vaccines as early as next month seems one such victory.

Of course, the many a slip between cup and lip qualification applies as it must in any venture where delivery and performances outside our immediate control apply. 

That we may ask other European countries to share stockpiled vaccines because of doubt around delivery commitments from manufacturer AstraZeneca underlines that.

Our very slow vaccination rate — only 3% of the population fully vaccinated in 66 days — risks turning optimism into blind cheerleading but still, the idea that within a month a vaccine might be available through the corner pharmacy to the relevant groups cannot but add momentum to a growing optimism.  

Pharmacy Covid-19 vaccinations to start in April

#covid-19vaccines
