Irish Examiner view: Community pharmacists to offer Covid-19 vaccines

Optimism and momentum were made for each other. They seem a hand-in-glove synergy that might, if the optimism is anchored in something even resembling reality, become the most cheering blueprint for a self-fulfilling prophecy.
The clarification yesterday that community pharmacists are expected to be able to offer Covid-19 vaccines as early as next month seems one such victory.
Of course, the many a slip between cup and lip qualification applies as it must in any venture where delivery and performances outside our immediate control apply.
Our very slow vaccination rate — only 3% of the population fully vaccinated in 66 days — risks turning optimism into blind cheerleading but still, the idea that within a month a vaccine might be available through the corner pharmacy to the relevant groups cannot but add momentum to a growing optimism.