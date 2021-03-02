Irish Examiner view: Policing as a positive force

In a society that pays a very heavy price for its deep aversion to regulation or, dread the thought, policing, the Health Information and Quality Authority is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when a set of common goals are described in legislation and made real by enforcement.

Hiqa yesterday published 22 inspection reports which, in a country that shies away from public accountability, is an achievement in itself. That the reports recorded no major issues in any of those settings is an achievement too. That during 22 inspections, inspectors found a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 12 centres is reassuring, though not entirely so.