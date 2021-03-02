Irish Examiner view: Election veto

Irish Examiner view: Election veto

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy caresses the brow of her husband, the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 08:15

The conviction of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption provokes obvious comparisons with a recent judgement passed on another former president — the one on the far side of the Atlantic.

Tried by a court judge, Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in jail. He is expected to appeal though he is unlikely to spend even a day in jail. French laws allow a one-year prison sentence be served with certain conditions, including the wearing of an electronic bracelet, or limited home confinement. The verdict, however, ends Sarkozy’s ambition to stand in next year’s presidential election. His party struggled to find a credible candidate since Sarkozy’s former prime minister François Fillon was engulfed in scandal during the 2017 race, opening the door for Emmanuel Macron.

Across the Atlantic, Donald Trump was tried by a political entity, one which inevitably reflected the balance of power in that institution. The second impeachment effort against him, like the first, failed so he may stand for office again.

Vive la France, and its courts, indeed.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Shift in property market is a chance to revive wilting rural communities

More in this section

File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Irish Examiner view: Policing as a positive force
Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Schools reopening is a testing move for all of society
Irish Examiner View: Protests in Dublin are unacceptable Irish Examiner View: Protests in Dublin are unacceptable
place: franceperson: nicolas sarkozyperson: donald trump
CC BANK OF IRELAND

Irish Examiner view: Need for EU bank option undeniable

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices