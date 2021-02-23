Irish Examiner view: Taoiseach must crack the whip to button lips in Covid crisis

We have been asked to accept that restrictions must be extended until at least May.
Though there are few enough sane alternatives to this kind of mass caution, and the maximum isolation a half-functioning society can endure, the solidarity needed to deliver on this kind of common purpose, is undermined by inconsistent and conflicting messaging.
As ever in situations like this, information is a weapon and how it is deployed defines whether it contributes to success or failure.
It is essential now to control official communications in a way that is clear and coordinated, in a way that builds hope rather than cause confusion.