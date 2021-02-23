Irish Examiner view: Sealife must be protected from development

The reaction of Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea to the fact that development along the Blackwater Valley may have to be reimagined because of environmental obligations is, unfortunately, typical of the destructive culture that has done so much to change our countryside in the most negative, irresponsible ways.
A study has found that the Blackwater population of endangered freshwater pearl mussels is greater than was thought. That species has been lost to many rivers because of pollution.
The Blackwater’s remnant population has an EU protection order, which the Government will not challenge.
It is, of course, easy to scoff at the idea of protecting freshwater shellfish, but that would be stupid beyond belief.
They are an indicator species, canaries in the mine for a whole environment greatly abused by the local authorities which still use it as a way of disposing of barely treated sewage.
How much better it would be if Cllr O’Shea and his peers addressed that issue, one which is part of their community obligations and largely in their control.