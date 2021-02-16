Irish Examiner view: War on obesity must be led by medics

Even if the obesity epidemic has been exaggerated, huge numbers struggle to reach a healthy weight. There are myriad reasons — genetics, disposition, energy levels, lifestyle, education, work (or the lack of it), even housing and proximity to open spaces all play a part.
Each of those contributes one way or another to a person’s behaviour and outcomes.
Many of those who are overweight carry a psychological burden as well as a physical one. Societies that venerate, sometimes in the most venal ways, physical beauty and youthfulness, mock those struggling to control their weight.
Because of this, there is a new wonder diet or drug almost every spring. This year is no exception.
A study, conducted on almost 2,000 people, found that a drug that suppresses appetite has led to some people losing more than a fifth of body weight.
A weekly injection of semaglutide, and advice on diet and fitness, led to an average 15kg weight loss over 15 months.
This may prove another option in the fight against obesity but it should only be considered in conjunction with medical advice.