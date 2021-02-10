Irish Examiner view: A fine example of real courage

We all imagine, or at least hope, we have a reservoir of courage to call on in moments of challenge. Most of us are lucky enough to get through our threescore and 10 — or whatever that milestone has become today — without having to find out whether we do or not. Others, maybe more than we care to imagine, must, at a dark moment, discover the answer to that important question.

West Cork woman Una Ring arrived at that point and was not found wanting. She was subjected to a terror campaign by a colleague, with whom she had no outside-of-work relationship. James Steele was caught by a Garda operation as he was about to break into her home to carry out vile threats that he had outlined in letters he left on the windscreen of her car. He was sentenced to seven years in jail, with the last two years suspended, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court last week.